Danica Patrick Goes Instagram Official With New Man After Ex Aaron Rodgers' Engagement News!

Aaron Rodgers, who?

Danica Patrick, who was formerly linked to Shailene Woodley’s fiancé before their split in July 2020, has officially moved on to a new man — Carter Comstock, the co-founder of popular meal-plan company Freshly!

The duo already seems very coupled up as they vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together! Over the weekend, the love birds made things Instagram official when Danica shared an adorable selfie receiving a sweet kiss on the cheek by the health buff. Then, on Monday, the retired race car driver followed up with more snaps, and while most of them included her goofing off with friends under the sun, it was the last group pic in the series (below) that caught our eyes.

In the photo, swimsuit-wearing Carter poses behind his lady while holding a cocktail and resting his hand on her shoulder. So cute! The 39-year-old wrote of the much needed getaway:

“Ride or die crew. Fun with a capital F was defiantly had!!!! If you couldn’t tell. I said a month ago…. I have had enough spiritual deep dive trips for now. It’s time for a fun one…. Cabo it is. .”

Hmmm… Inneresting wording there, too, since it was one month ago that Patrick got all spiritual while possibly reacting to the NFL quarterback’s big engagement news on IG! At the time, the podcast host shared some photos from her trip to Egypt, reflecting on temples and their similarity to relationships. She wrote:

“Temples. I thought a lot about this word when I was in Egypt. What kept coming through in all of my thoughts, meditations, and in my innate knowing … the word is an analogy. For our inner temple. There are a million simple sayings and ideas to prove why YOUR inner temple in so important. You don’t see things as they are, you see them as you are. Your relationships are mirrors. We can’t receive what we don’t believe. (I made that up right now but I am sure I’m not the first.)”

And what had us especially thinking the upload was a reaction to her recent breakup, the celeb added:

“I could go on and on! So stop looking for a religious structure or person or home or a job or a city or a partner to make make you feel better. Simply because it won’t work! I have tried!”

It’s good advice!! Even if it was written out of a bit of shock and heartbreak. We get it, we didn’t see Aaron and Shailene’s engagement coming either! But it’s so great to see Danica having some fun with her new beau nowadays! They’ve obviously already connected over their love of wellness as they spend time focusing on their outer temples together. LOLz! On her new fitness buddy, the athlete teased:

“Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you… “

Awww — looks like rather than expecting her partner to help her “feel better,” she’ll be working on herself alongside a handsome new man! Thoughts on the pairing, Perezcious readers? Let us know if you ship them in the comments (below)!

