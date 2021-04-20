Kim Kardashian Is Happy Things Have Been 'Calm' Thus Far In Her Divorce: 'The Best Situation For The Kids'

This is a stark contrast from those no speaking rumors!

Kim Kardashian isn’t walking on proverbial egg shells or anything, but it sure sounds like she’s cautiously optimistic about her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, and the influence it’s having (or, not having) on the ex-couple’s four children!

According to a source who spoke with People in a new report published late Monday night, the 40-year-old reality TV star is thus far relieved and encouraged that things have been so smooth amid the couple’s split. Of course, she and the 43-year-old rapper collectively have four kids to think about regarding their ongoing divorce — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month — so this is definitely good news. So far!!!

The insider explained more, saying (below):

“Kim and Kanye are getting along. They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids. Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad. She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants.”

That’s great news! Kim has said before how much she thinks of Kanye as a doting dad, and we love to see that repeated even during the embattled couple’s tough personal times. Even more, though, we’re impressed by Yeezy’s apparent resiliency and consistency! After all, it wasn’t even a full year ago that he was acting wildly unpredictable while on the campaign trail going after his ill-fated presidential aspirations.

Still, just because the Chicago-born rap icon is in a good place, don’t count on Kim crawling back any time soon. The insider was pretty adamant about that, revealing as much in the form of a tidbit about the beauty biz mogul’s increasingly happy life away from her estranged husband:

“For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier. She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope.”

Amen!

Sounds like a manageable situation, even relative to all the life changes and adversity divorce brings to families even in the smoothest of scenarios.

No doubt helping the cause here is the fact that both parties entered into this marriage with incredible individual wealth, and they each got richer along the way! Money isn’t everything, of course, but seeing as how they’re both willing to take it off the bargaining table, that lack of controversy ought to make this process much easier.

Still to be decided: custody. According to court docs first obtained by People last week, the Jesus Walks rapper is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids. But knowing how Kim feels about Kanye as a dad, perhaps that can be easily hashed out by divorce attorneys, too?!

Look, we don’t want to jinx anything, but the split seems to be going well so far, doesn’t it? Here’s hoping that good fortune continues, if only to spare the kids a bit from what’s already going to be a difficult adjustment period.

[Image via WENN/Instar/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]