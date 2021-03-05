Danica Patrick Opens Up After Ex Aaron Rodgers' Surprise Engagement To Shailene Woodley

Danica Patrick wants to remind people they can be happy with themselves instead of seeking that in a partner.

She’s also seemingly not salty about the Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley surprise engagement. Instead, on March 2 the athlete took to Instagram during a visit to Egypt and created a positivity post that spoke from the heart.

Danica wrote:

“Temples. I thought a lot about this word when I was in Egypt. What kept coming through in all of my thoughts, meditations, and in my innate knowing … the word is an analogy. For our inner temple. There are a million simple sayings and ideas to prove why YOUR inner temple in so important. You don’t see things as they are, you see them as you are. Your relationships are mirrors. We can’t receive what we don’t believe. (I made that up right now but I am sure I’m not the first.)”

Wow! What really resonated with us was the idea of relationships being “mirrors.” It truly makes sense that someone can’t be happy with anyone unless they’re happy internally first. Also, speaking into existence what you want sounds like the healthiest way to wish for the best possible life.

Especially when you’re still fresh off the heels of a breakup.

The 38-year-old dated Rodgers for two years before they called it quits in 2020. Though there was talk the two would walk down the aisle, obviously they had a change of heart. Less than a year after their split, Aaron accidentally revealed publicly that he’d become engaged to someone else — and it totally wasn’t his ex. Woodley confirmed back in February that they were indeed engaged (check out our take on the news here).

Now, we see how Danica’s reacting to the Aaron/Shailene engagement, and she’s taking the highroad.

She also wrote in the post:

“I could go on and on! So stop looking for a religious structure or person or home or a job or a city or a partner to make make you feel better. Simply because it won’t work! I have tried!”

And:

“I would love to see temples here and now to cultivate our ability to build our inner temples. And to remember our magical abilities (supernatural power over natural forces). Us humans have been playing small for a while….. and if you don’t believe me, go to Egypt.”

Good for her. It truly sounds like she’s handling this as best as she can given the circumstances. After all, who wants to hear about their ex getting engagement so quickly after a split?!

You can read the full post here:

But what you all think, Perezcious readers? How do you think Danica handled the news?

