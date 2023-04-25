Daniel Radcliffe & Longtime Girlfriend Erin Darke Welcome Their First Baby!

Daniel Radcliffe is officially a daddy!

Everyone’s favorite wizard and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have welcomed their first child together! In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the couple could be seen taking a New York City stroll Monday with their new arrival — and they look like quite the happy family!

Daniel, 33, kept his look simple in a graphic tee, gray zip-up hoodie, khakis, black sneakers, and a baseball cap and mask to shield his face. Erin, 38, opted for a bit more color, in a black t-shirt, green corduroy jacket, denim jeans, and BRIGHT orange boots!

As for their little one’s stroller, it was navy blue and you could juuust make out a little white blanket patterned with matching navy blue trees on top, shielding the baby from view, as the Harry Potter actor pushed it along in full-fledged dad mode! So cute! Ch-ch-check out the pics:

This comes just one month after a source for the couple announced they were expecting after Erin could no longer “hide her bump.” No other details have been released about the new baby at this time.

We’re so happy for the two to begin their journey as parents! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

