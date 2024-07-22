David Arquette Calls Out Lala Kent For Giving Him ‘Attitude’ When They Worked Together!

David Arquette is NOT a fan of Lala Kent!

During Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Scream actor was asked how he liked working with the Bravo veteran on their 2020 horror-comedy film Spree. At first, the retired pro wrestler tried to keep it kind, saying:

“I didn’t really have any scenes with her. So, I mean, we’ve met a couple times at like the screening and stuff.”

While they may not have had much time together, in true Lala fashion, she left an unforgettable impression! And in this case, we definitely don’t mean that in a good way!

Unprompted, David went on:

“[She was] not the friendliest to me. I don’t know.”

Oof!!

The actor tried to laugh it off — but ultimately only doubled down on his diss, saying:

“Gave me a little attitude. I felt a little attitude. I wasn’t trying to give attitude. I was like, ah, why am I getting attitude?”

He also agreed with Andy Cohen, saying it felt “exactly” like he was on an episode of Vanderpump Rules! Yeesh!

If you don’t know, Spree premiered in 2020 while Lala was still engaged to her controversial ex Randall Emmett, with whom she shares her daughter Ocean. S**t hit the fan for the relationship in October 2021 when they called it quits amid allegations that the film producer cheated on his reality star partner. And now, some fans think this romance is partly to blame for Lala’s behavior!

Reacting to the way she treated the Never Been Kissed star as revealed by Arquette himself during the interivew, people commented like this (below):

“How the f**k do you give David Arquette an attitude he’s the most down to earth person lol says A LOT!” “And this is why we don’t like her” “Oh boy, can’t wait to hear her exaggerated dramatic response to this” “that’s why Lala doesn’t have the opportunity or support that Ariana [Madix] got, it’s because of HER as a person. yet she keeps blaming the fans and ariana” “Lmfao when she thought being Randall’s side piece was going to make her a star ” “Lala coming across like she has an attitude?!?! Nah, not Lala “

LMFAO!

You know you have a reputation when no one comes to your defense! Damn. See David’s interview bombshell (below)!

Hah!! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

