Lala Kent & Brittany Cartwright ‘Got Into World War 3’ Level Feud Over THIS!

Will another Vanderpump Rules friendship bite the dust soon?

A preview for part three of the reunion for Season 11 revealed Lala Kent is feuding with her former co-star Brittany Cartwright! The drama between them is surprising since the 33-year-old reality star is seemingly super close to her, especially now that they have kids. But the problem that the two apparently have with each other concerns their children — specifically their little ones’ babysitter! And Brittany’s estranged husband, Jax Taylor, might be involved, too!

While talking about Jax and Brittany’s separation, Lala chimed in to ask Tom Schwartz about something that went down when the former couple went to Kentucky together post-split:

“And be honest, was it Jax that was revving Brittany up that whole time that made it so that Brittany and I got into World War 3?”

Jeez! Schwartz had no clue what Lala was talking about, so she happily explained what happened with Brittany! She said:

“Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal. She reached out to my mother and was so out of f**king pocket.”

When host Andy Cohen asked her to clarify what she meant by “out of pocket,” the Give Them Lala podcast host recalled a text message exchange between Brittany and her momma, Lisa Burningham:

“People like to get real Hollywood quickly and call babysitters nannies. Alright? Babysitter and nanny? Very different things. Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl and say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?’ First of all, you’re in Kentucky with Cruz, and she said, ‘I have Jax yelling at me.’ And I said, ‘Well, then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead.’”

If there is one thing we know about Jax, that guy loves to stir the pot. Oof. Andy then noted he “shares babysitters” with his friends all the time. After agreeing with him, she added:

“Had it not been Brittany, my mom would have slapped this ho the next time she saw her. My 63-year-old f**king mom is being questioned by Kentucky Muffin. Are you joking?”

Not Lala pulling out “Kentucky Muffin.” LOLz!

But to be honest, it’s giving… Lala is doing anything to secure a spot on The Valley — even if it means picking a fight with one of her besties! As we reported earlier this month, she “is in early talks to join” the VPR spinoff series. Between feuding with Brittany over a sitter and with The Valley star Kristen Doute, she could convince producers to give her a shot. Those plotlines would make for an interesting Season 2! Just saying! Watch the preview (below):

What do YOU think about the feud between her and Brittany? Sound OFF in the comments below!

