David Harbour Still Playing Dad To Lily Allen's Daughters As Divorce Gets Messy!

David Harbour may be on the outs with Lily Allen, but it looks like her kids still love him.

As we’ve been following, the Thunderbolts star and the F**k You singer are in the midst of a nasty divorce. All the rumors point to David’s… extramarital activities. And things got EXPONENTIALLY messier over the weekend with the release of Lily’s new album West End Girl, which absolutely raked David over the coals for his cheating ways! You can ch-ch-check out a full breakdown of the most savage and pointed lyrics HERE. And the fallout from that musical hit-piece has just begun as David’s alleged mistress has been revealed.

But while Lily may be busy singing her heart out about the mental turmoil he’s putting her through, she’s allowing her kids to maintain their relationship with the guy they’ve known as their stepdad for the past five years.

Over the weekend, the Stranger Things actor was spotted at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida with Lily’s two daughters Ethel Mary, 13, and Marnie Rose, 12, whom she shares with ex Sam Cooper. The trio were all clad in Mario Bros. merchandise while awaiting a ride. One eyewitness told Page Six:

“Everybody was all smiles, and they were having a great time.”

The outlet also reported David attended Halloween Horror Nights, but it’s not clear if the girls were with him. Probably not, that event gets SCARY!!!

There’s definitely a lot of strength in allowing your kids to go spend time with the man who crushed your heart into a million pieces! But it’s clear they’ve formed their own relationship with David, so kudos to Lily for not withholding that from them.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

