David Hasselhoff's Daughter Hayley Celebrates Being The First Plus-Size Playboy Cover Model In Europe

Hayley Hasselhoff, the younger daughter of Baywatch actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, just made a splash in the modeling world!

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her cover shot for Playboy Germany — which makes her the first curve model to grace the European edition of the magazine. Hell yes!

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to be the first ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY. I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment. I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty.”

Furthermore, the former reality star said she feels “empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself” and hopes to inspire women to not let their bodies define them.

“If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are. Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are – right here, right now.”

Take a look at the STUNNING cover (below):

Looking at it, you seriously can’t help but wonder what took so long to cast a voluptuous model. What do U think of Hayley’s cover, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

