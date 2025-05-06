Got A Tip?

David Beckham

David & Victoria Beckham Can't Deal With Brooklyn's 'Nonsense Anymore' Amid Deep Feud -- OOH They Are PISSED!

David & Victoria Beckham Can't Deal With Brooklyn's 'Nonsense Anymore' Amid Deep Feud -- OOH They Are PISSED!

David and Victoria Beckham have HAD IT with their eldest son’s “nonsense”!

The evolving Beckham family drama is far from resolution in the wake of Brooklyn’s latest snub. If you’ve been following along, you’ll know the 26-year-old skipped his dad’s star-studded 50th birthday bash in London over the weekend. According to reports, he and wife Nicola didn’t care to attend because of his little brother Romeo, who’s dating Brooklyn’s ex Kim Turnbull.

Instead, they flew in a week early in the hopes of carving out some private time with the former soccer player, but got rejected. Apparently there were birthday festivities going on all week and despite being in town, Brooklyn and Nicola couldn’t bring themselves to attend a single one! Which has REALLY affected David and Victoria!

Related: Palace Releases Rare Statement Hitting Back At Prince Harry!

On Monday, a source told Page Six:

“In some ways, this is no surprise, but I guess no one could believe they would actually snub David’s 50th when there were so many events they could have gone to, or ways to spend time with the family … their behavior has been appalling.”

The source claimed the parents are particularly peeved as Brooklyn also missed multiple family events in March, including an early bday celebration for David in Miami and Victoria’s fashion show in Paris. Yet they always show up for their son and his bride:

“David and Victoria always turn up for Brooklyn and Nicola whether it’s for the launch of his hot sauce brand or her movie premiere. This is just very sad.”

Relationships are a two-way street!

But at the end of the day, “Brooklyn’s family adores him and will always be there for him.” But his “nonsense” is just something that can’t ignore any longer. The source explained:

“They just can’t deal with this nonsense anymore. David and Victoria just want Brooklyn to remember who he is because this behavior isn’t him and isn’t how he was raised.”

Oof. They’re pulling out the “this isn’t how we raised you” card! That’s how you REALLY know a parent is mad!

On Monday, DailyMail.com reported David and Victoria are mostly directing their discontent at Nicola, who in their eyes has driven a major wedge between Brooklyn and his family and friends. And it doesn’t help that she and Brooklyn are reportedly super tight with HER parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz, yet “never go to [Beckham] family events anymore” — or even really visit for that matter according to the Page Six source.

What a complete mess! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Has Brooklyn changed? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Avalon/MEGA/WENN]

May 06, 2025 11:00am PDT

