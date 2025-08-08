Former Superman Joins ICE! But Doesn't Do That Great A Job Selling It...

First, he was Superman. And now, he’s… ICE man? Upholder of injustice and the isolationist America way?

On Thursday, Dean Cain made a surprising appearance on TMZ Live in which the actor confirmed he has joined up with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to become an immigration officer.

No, seriously! The dude who played Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997 has gone into the world of law enforcement (uh, again) to become an officer for ICE.

Related: Prince Harry’s Immigration Documents UNSEALED After Drug Use Debacle!

Speaking to the outlet during its live show, Cain said he joined ICE for the same reason he previously decided to become a deputy sheriff in Virginia and a reserve police officer in Idaho: because he’s got a lot of respect for law enforcement officers. He said:

“The same reason I joined the police force ten years ago as a deputy sheriff and reserve police officer: these men and women who are serving ICE and Homeland Security and our law enforcement officers are amazing, wonderful people, and they are being vilified right now for doing the job that they were hired to do.”

Okay…

We’re just supposed to totally forget that entire families are being ripped apart, and undocumented immigrants who have been living here peacefully and lawfully for DECADES are being shipped back to countries they haven’t been to in forever?!

And look, we get it, the individual ICE officers carrying out these raids aren’t the ones deciding those policies. That would fall on President Donald Trump and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, among others, in Washington DC. But you don’t have to join. This isn’t the military where you signed up for noble reasons, but now you’re being deployed in disturbing ways.

So for a guy who’s made millions as an actor to do this? Really, Dean?? Is this a thing you want to tie yourself to?!

To that end, Cain tried to argue during the interview that anybody in any country illegally would face consequences, and undocumented folks in the US should be no different:

“I understand how it’s controversial, but it’s not that controversial when you break it down like this: if I go to some other country, and I am there illegally, they are going to deport me, or fine me, or throw me in jail. It’s unfortunate, the stories are heartbreaking, but the law is the law, and these men and women need to be supported.”

But even TMZ is calling him out on it, rather than just hand the actor a platform to spew his talking points!

For one, TMZ Live host Harvey Levin pushed Cain on whether ICE was truly rounding up the “worst of the worst,” as Dean claimed at one point during the interview, or if they were just indiscriminately taking away all kinds of productive, family-minded people. Harvey lives in LA, so he knows the neighborhoods these guys are hitting. They’re going after hard-working Joes (or Joses, we guess). They’re actually staying away from neighborhoods with gang activity — because they’re scared of getting shot! Cain sputtered a bit on that one.

Then, in their story on Cain’s interview, the outlet actually cited a study published by the Cato Institute — a SUPER libertarian-leaning organization, FYI — which found that a whopping 65% of people detained from last October to this June have NEVER committed a crime in the US. So, like, what are y’all doing here, ICE?!

…And what are you doing, Dean? The actor was asked what he’s specifically gonna do for ICE, to which he replied vaguely:

“That depends on what Director Lyons wants me to do. I’m probably more effective behind a desk here, but I am happy to get out and be anywhere. Like I said, I am currently a sworn deputy sheriff in Virginia, and a reserve police officer in Idaho, and if my sheriff calls me up, or my chief calls me up, I’m there as fast as I can be there for whatever they need.”

Something tells us his job is going to be handsome face on TV trying to sell the idea of ICE.

Oh, and then there’s this: during Dean’s run as Superman on that ’90s TV show, it was revealed that the character was undocumented! No, really! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Ohhh, the irony…

Seriously, tho, what do U think about Dean’s move, Perezcious readers?! Is he LARPing at this just like it seems like he’s LARPing in the deputy sheriff gig in one state while simultaneously being a reserve police officer in another state thousands of miles away?!

Share your takes in the comments (below). And check out Dean’s interview HERE for more law enforcement chatter.

[Image via ABC/YouTube/Nicky Nelson/WENN]