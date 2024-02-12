Look Out, Disney! Ryan Reynolds Brings Pegging To The MCU In First Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser!

The long-awaited first teaser for Deadpool 3 is finally here! Actually, make that Deadpool & Wolverine as Hugh Jackman has been elevated to titular co-star!

Ryan Reynolds is bringing his foul-mouthed, fourth wall-breaking anti-hero to the MCU for the first time, and in this opening salvo we’re already seeing the Merc with the Mouth isn’t changing for the Mouse House. Who thought they’d hear “pegging” and “Disney” in the same sentence in a comic book movie?? Sorry, Lizzie McGuire, they got their first! LOLz!

Get your first little glimpse at all the insanity (below)!

[Image via Marvel/YouTube.]