Madame Web Trailer Finally Reveals What The Eff This Dakota Johnson & Sydney Sweeney Movie Even Is!

Well, that answers that, we guess?

For years now we’ve been scratching our heads about what the heck this movie even is. Sony has the whole Spider-Man canon to choose from, and instead of live action versions of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, or Jessica Drew from the Spider-Verse movies, they opted to make… a Madame Web movie. A character even most comic book fans can’t pick out of a lineup.

But we got more intrigued as the cast continued to grow, with Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, and Sydney Sweeney joining the cast, followed by Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor. So what is this female-centric superhero movie? Well, it’s kind of an anti-superhero movie, based on the trailer.

Dakota’s Madame Web is an EMT who gains the power to see the future. And she has to use it to protect three girls who will ONE DAY become Spider-Man-like superheroes. Unfortunately a super-villain who can ALSO see the future is trying to kill them in advance, Terminator-style. It could be a neat idea? It’s different at least. But it kiiiiinda looks like every other Sony superhero movie, so who knows? It might just be Morbin’ time again… Do YOU have a premonition it might be another box office bomb??

Anyway, ch-ch-check out the trailer and let us know what ya think!

