Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of Batman For 30 Years, Dead At 66 -- Mark Hamill & More React

The talented actor who voiced the legendary Batman for over 30 years, starting with Warner Bros‘ smash hit TV show Batman: the Animated Series has died.

Kevin Conroy, one of the most beloved voice actors in the business, passed away on Thursday, according to media reports. Per Variety, his death came after a short battle with cancer. He was only 66 years old.

Conroy was known worldwide for his role voicing Batman on the animated series. It ran on Fox Kids from 1992-1995, and also featured Mark Hamill in a memorable performance as the Joker. Across 85 episodes, Conroy’s smoky voice became the gold standard for the character. Batman super fans, television critics, and television viewers alike all regarded Conroy’s deep-voiced portrayal of the Caped Crusader to be iconic.

Kevin was also openly gay. He is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, as well as sister Trisha and brother Tom. According to Variety, he is thus far the only openly gay actor to portray Batman.

Conroy enjoyed further career highs in various other DC Comics projects through the years. He reprised the role of Batman in the megahit Arkham and Injustice video game franchises and appeared in many DC animated movies, including Batman: Gotham Knight in 2008, Justice League: Doom in 2012, and Batman: The Killing Joke in 2016, among others.

Outside of DC, Conroy was a working actor in other projects as well. He made his feature debut in 1992’s Chain of Desire. Then, he scored a recurring role in the NBC soap opera Another World. Over the years, he made appearances on TV shows like Dallas, Murphy Brown, and Cheers. He even lent his voice to other animated franchises, like a 2019 appearance in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, and a 2021 turn on Netflix‘s Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

In a statement, his onscreen sparring partner Mark Hamill revealed his grief over Conroy’s passing:

“Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Voice director Andrea Romano said:

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing—he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries. Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

WB Animation also released a statement lamenting Kevin’s death:

“Warner Bros. Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy.”

Other stars have also chimed in with their grief:

So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games. So iconic. What a loss. RIP 🙁 pic.twitter.com/JpgRwIGDAh — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 11, 2022

Devastating. Kevin was a remarkable man inside and out. I will truly miss those big hugs and that magical voice. You will always be my batman. Rest in Peace my friend. Flash #kevinconroy #Batman #justiceleague pic.twitter.com/rReMdBaPh3 — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) November 11, 2022

I don’t have the words. Not today. My heart is broken. There will never be another. He IS #Batman. #RIPLEGEND pic.twitter.com/hJcUVEVeWm — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 11, 2022

My Batty is gone. One of the finest human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. ????#RIPKevinConroy pic.twitter.com/7ZY6Mh2Kv0 — Grey DeLisle (@GreyDeLisle) November 11, 2022

So sad.

We send our condolences to Kevin’s family, friends, and loved ones. And we leave you with one of the most iconic Batman moments of all time — the time the Dark Knight sang — from the Justice League Unlimited series, made possible only by Kevin’s incredible voice.

#RIP

[Image via WENN/Warner Bros/YouTube.]