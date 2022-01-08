Demi Lovato Secretly Completes Another Rehab Stint In Utah

Apparently, Demi Lovato has quietly finished up another stint in rehab.

On Saturday, Page Six reported that the 29-year-old pop star recently checked into a treatment facility in Utah but is now back home and “doing well.” No other details have been provided about the situation, and Demi has not commented on the report at this time.

The news comes after the Anyone singer announced last month that they no longer believe in the “California sober” lifestyle, which basically means only smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol in moderation. Demi shared on their Instagram Story:

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways. Sober sober is the only way to be.”

The Sonny with a Chance alum has been open about their battle with addiction and why they thought being “California sober” was the best option for them following their overdose in 2018 over the past year. They specifically said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in April:

“This term is something that I personally identified with on this journey of finding a middle ground. I’ve dealt with so much struggle when it comes to addiction – whether it’s food, whether it’s substances – and this all-or-nothing state of mind – like good versus bad foods – I can’t. If I don’t apply that with my eating disorder recovery, why is that going to work with anything?”

While Demi previously warned fans that their recovery journey wouldn’t work for everyone, they still faced backlash from fans, such as Lala Kent, for promoting a lifestyle that wasn’t actually living sober.

Sending our love and support to Demi right now. We wish them all the best!

