Lala Kent SLAMS Demi Lovato & The 'California Sober' Lifestyle: 'That's Super Offensive'

Lala Kent is not down with Demi Lovato‘s self-described “California sober” lifestyle — and the Vanderpump Rules star isn’t being shy about explaining exactly what bothers her so much about it!

Randall Emmett‘s better half went on David Yontef‘s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast on Monday, and during their interview, she let loose on the Confident singer. Of course, Lala has been sober since October 2018 herself, so Demi’s prior remarks about sobriety clearly hit home in a serious way for the new mother.

Slamming the “California sober” lifestyle — which is where a person can drink alcohol and smoke weed in moderation, simply choosing to avoid harder drugs or use in excess — the 30-year-old reality TV star said (below):

“I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive. There are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state.”

It’s an interesting point! Lala herself has had to “work [her] ass off” to remain clean, so we can certainly understand how seriously she’s taking this now.

And Lala followed it up with her own anecdotal experience, explaining to Yontef how she has known sober people who won’t even take DayQuil or NyQuil when they have a cold, as they’re concerned about the possible addictive effects of medications.

Lala added:

“…I’ve been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up. You’re not sober if you’re drinking or you’re smoking weed. You are not sober. So to say that you’re, like, ‘California sober’ or this type of sober is extremely offensive.”

Wow!

Again, she makes a good point — for many people struggling with addiction, one taste, or even one strong impulse, can seriously pose a threat to their health and well-being. Then again, we also wonder whether this isn’t kind of a “to each her/their own” thing, ya know? And didn’t Kent start her rant off with, “I don’t like to judge, but…”?

Lovatics will recall how back in March, Demi — who recently came out as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — went on CBS Sunday Morning and explicitly told the world that their addiction recovery choices were NOT for everybody:

“I think the term that I best identify with is ‘California sober.’ But I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don’t want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them, because it might not.”

So, it goes both ways then, doesn’t it?

We can certainly understand Lala’s offense at what seems like a lax recovery schedule considering what she’s apparently seen and experienced herself. But if it works for Demi, then isn’t that good enough for Demi? Let’s put it to you, then: what do U make of this “California sober” controversy, Perezcious readers? Where do U stand — with Lala or with Demi?

Share your thoughts about this difficult personal decision down in the comments (below)…

