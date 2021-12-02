Demi Lovato No Longer Supports 'California Sober' Lifestyle: 'Sober Sober Is The Only Way To Be'

Demi Lovato is done with the “California sober” lifestyle!

As many may recall, the 29-year-old singer revealed back in March they were back to smoking weed and drinking in moderation after suffering from an overdose in 2018, opening up about the decision to CBS Sunday Morning at the time:

“I think the term that I best identify with is ‘California sober.’ But I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don’t want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them, because it might not.”

While Lovato cautioned everyone that their specific road to recovery wasn’t for everyone, they still faced criticism from many, including Lala Kent, for dangerously promoting a lifestyle that was not actually living sober.

But now it seems the Confident crooner has walked back their support for the controversial way of life! Without going into too much detail, they announced on Instagram Story Thursday:

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways. Sober sober is the only way to be.”

It is unclear why Lovato had a change of heart all of a sudden — hopefully no relapses or other really bad experiences. We just hope they continue to make the best choices for them during their sobriety journey.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Demi Lovato/Instagram]