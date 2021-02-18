Demi Lovato Reveals She Was Left With Brain Damage As More Comes Out About Overdose With New Doc

Demi Lovato wants to tell you her story — and it’s going to be on her terms.

In the trailer that dropped on February 17 for Dancing with the Devil, the 28-year-old speaks directly to the camera. From the tiny glimpse we’ve seen, the journey we’re about to experience with Demi seems like it’ll be a harrowingly truthful one.

For starters, there’s reference to the singer’s overdose back in July of 2018.

But the trailer itself suggests that we’re going to start with her childhood in 1992 when she was a cast member on Barney & Friends. It appears as if we’ll finally get a deep dive into exactly what transpired that brought her to her lowest point 16 years later. As Demi herself says in the trailer:

“Anytime you suppress a part of yourself, it’s going to overflow.”

The documentary trailer makes it clear that she’s still struggling with sobriety — and we’re sending love to her for being so open about all of this.

What’s especially awful to hear is that she suffered from brain damage after the overdose.

During the Television Critics Association on February 17, Lovato joined director Michael D. Ratner and spoke candidly about the effects the overdose had on her body. Apparently, there were some MAJOR elements she had to contend with. The singer admitted to reporters:

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”

UGH! That is so sad!

While Demi’s speaking so openly about all of this, and it seems from the trailer we’ll be getting the full story, she’s also admittedly not regretting the events of her life. It’s been a learning lesson and a journey that she had to go down to wind up where she is. And the Grammy Award nominee certainly respects where she is now. She told People:

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned. It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything.”

Well, we’re here for you Demi. We’re so excited to see this documentary — and we’ll be cheering from the sidelines and sending all our love and support!

