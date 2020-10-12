Twitter Is NOT Buying Max Ehrich Weeping On The Beach Over Demi Lovato Breakup

Hey, Max Ehrich… It’s OK Not To Be OK!

Demi Lovato’s ex has NOT been handling their breakup well. While Demi has mostly kept quiet on the split — apart from dropping a breakup single, that is — Max has already had a few public breakdowns at this point on social media. The very public confessionals have ranged from seemingly trying to win her back to accusing her of using him for PR.

All in all, it’s been a pretty messy situation, and likely pretty embarrassing for the Confident singer. Considering one of the alleged reasons for the breakup was him using her to boost his own profile, these actions really aren’t helping his case…

Which brings us to the most recent stunt episode. The Young and the Restless alum was spotted sulking on the very beach where he proposed to the pop star. Paparazzi shots depict the 29-year-old crying and holding his head in his hands. (See photos AND video HERE). At one point, he even grabs a piece of seaweed and throws it into the ocean.

The drama of it all!

Unfortunately for Max, Twitter did not buy the emotional display. After accusing him of fake crying in his Instagram Live, the Internet found his beach breakdown similarly fraudulent. See some of the merciless responses (below):

i haven't laughed this hard in months. thank you max ehrich for these ridiculously staged photographs. pic.twitter.com/9Wh0VGJ4T0 — internet baby (@kirkpate) October 12, 2020

Max Ehrich really called paparazzi to follow him to the beach where he proposed to Demi just so he can fake cry ???? pic.twitter.com/18JWCdSife — a (@enctrI) October 11, 2020

BREAKING: early oscar front runners include max ehrich for his performance in “planned paparazzi beach photos” pic.twitter.com/Pkvc520HR4 — ryan wilson (@heyitsryanelise) October 12, 2020

Some other reactions included:

“Not Max Ehrich going to the beach where he proposed and sitting there sobbing at the ocean, sir who is this performance for??” “you really expect me to believe that paparazzi just happened to be following this D list celebrity around” “paprazzi never catch beyonce when shes working on a project but you’re telling me im supposed to believe they followed max eHRICH?? LMAOOOO BYEEE”

Even those who weren’t explicitly calling Max out for putting on a show were unimpressed. Many labeled his behavior “toxic,” while others wrote:

“So Max Ehrich went from being an unknown z list actor to be an embarrassing and mentally unstable z list actor who is now known as Demi’s ex and Selena’s obssesed stalker ” “Max Ehrich is a great example of how NOT to act after a break up.” “MAX EHRICH GIVE IT A REST GOOD LORD” “Max Ehrich really thinks his life is a movie and he’s the main character” “Max ehrich way too messy “

Breakups are always tough in ANY circumstance, so we certainly feel for Max in this distressing time. Plus, he’s already implored followers and the media to put an end to the bullying, which can only be making things more difficult.

That being said… he could definitely be handling things more privately. Publicly lashing out at your ex is totally uncalled for, and his proximity to paparazzi on the beach where he proposed is pretty darn suspicious. We’re not saying he’s only doing this for attention, but, well… he is getting a lot of attention. And that’s something folks pay good money for in this town.

Any way you slice it, it seems like the dude really needs some help right now. Maybe it’s time to swap out IG Live with a good therapist.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Erich’s breakup breakdowns all for show? Or are these public emotional outbursts coming from a genuine place? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

