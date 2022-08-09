Demi Lovato Is In A 'Happy And Healthy Relationship' With A Musician -- DETAILS!

Demi Lovato has found love again!

The pop star is reportedly in a new relationship and it is going SO well so far! On Tuesday, a source close to the singer-songwriter told People Demi is currently dating another musician! Ooh! The insider continued:

“It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”

Exciting!!

This new relationship comes just ahead of the launch of the 29-year-old’s new album, Holy Fvck, which is set to be released on August 19. She were most recently engaged to actor Max Ehrich, but they split in 2020. The Disney Channel alum then came out as pansexual and spent much of the pandemic rediscovering herself, she told Rolling Stone in February:

“At the beginning of COVID, I wasn’t alone. A part of that situation was me not wanting to be alone and then I really came to terms with it. Ever since I’ve been alone, I feel like I’ve learned more about myself.”

The singer, who updated her pronouns to include she/her again, continued:

“I’ve become more secure in the person that I am. It was just time that I needed to spend by myself because I feel like my whole life — well not my whole life, but ever since I started dating — I was always talking to somebody, or hooking up with someone, or in a relationship, and these past two years have been truly transformative for me.”

Finally, she can enter a new relationship feeling super confident and ready to begin a whole new chapter! Now the most important question of all: who do you think Demi’s dating?? Sound OFF (below)!

