Taika Waititi & Rita Ora Have Officially Tied The Knot!

The wedding bells have gone off!

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and the Let Me Love You singer Rita Ora got hitched recently following their June engagement! On the details of their secret London ceremony, a source explained to The Sun:

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

Related: Chris Hemsworth Says Wife Didn’t Like His THOR Body!

Awww, sounds pretty wholesome! The insider continued:

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

This tracks with her September 2021 confession to Vogue Australia that “privacy is important,” following the couple’s debut appearance together at The Suicide Squad red carpet in August. The confidant expanded:



“A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

We can’t wait to see pics of that ceremony!



Additionally, it’s being reported that the For You singer has already updated her surname to reflect the marriage, and will now be going by Rita Waititi-Ora! That has a pretty nice ring to it! Oh, and speaking of rings… Rita is totally sporting a thick round band in her latest Instagram photo dump, which you can see (below):

Looks awfully similar to the one Taika is seen wearing in Rita’s sister, Elena Ora’s IG story! See (below):

Cute!! But instead of going on a traditional honeymoon, it seems the new Mrs. Waititi-Ora is already back to work, as the source dished:



“Rita’s already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Congrats, Rita & Taika! Share your thoughts on the hush-hush wedding in the comments (below)!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]