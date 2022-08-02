Demi Lovato Updates Pronouns To 'She/Her': 'I've Been Feeling More Feminine'

Demi Lovato has an update — she’s changing her pronouns back to she/her.

As you know, in May 2021 the recording artist announced in a very candid Instagram video she identifies as non-binary. That’s also when she officially changed her pronouns to they/them and said the gender neutral pronouns best represented her “fluidity” at the time:

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. The past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had this revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering.”

Demi has been very open with her journey through recovery and self-expression alike. She’s always been honest with the fact she’s “still discovering herself” — something very admirable because it takes a lot of guts to be so sincere!

In April 2022, the Cool for the Summer singer made another step in her self-discovery and changed her pronouns to they/them/she/her in her ‘gram bio. She didn’t publicly speak up about the change until recently, but fans were quick to spot her update and stuck by her side. As of Tuesday, though, Lovato has spoken out about the change. She went on the Sprout podcast and talked to host Tamara Dhia about her newest revelation in her self-identity. When asked to explain the concept of gender neutral pronouns to listeners, she said she’s “adopted” she/her pronouns again:

“Yeah, so, they/them is … I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again.”

As the Camp Rock actress continued, she explained how her “energy” has changed over the past year and how she “just felt like a human”:

“For me, I’m such a fluid person that … I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

The 29-year-old pop star went on to reveal she’s felt “more feminine” recently and it’s contributed to the reason she feels comfortable using she/her pronouns again:

“That’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again.”

It’s so wonderful Demi is able to live her most authentic life and discover herself so publicly! Many of us struggle with different aspects of self expression and identity — it’s inspiring to see someone be this open about it!

The Heart Attack musician concluded her thoughts by stating “nobody’s perfect” when it comes to introspection, but most importantly it’s “all about respect”:

“But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Indeed!!

