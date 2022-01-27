Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Claps Back At The Singer's Savage Sex Life Shade!

It seems like Max Ehrich wants to get a few words in edge-wise!

The Under the Dome actor opened up via Instagram on Wednesday with an apparent comment about some recent remarks made by his ex-fiancé Demi Lovato about their sex life just days ago!

First, the bedroom backstory!

Demi was doing a question-and-answer session on IG recently when they were asked to describe their last relationship in three words. Considering the contentious connection and dramatic downfall the singer experienced with the 30-year-old actor before they split back in the early fall of 2020, Demi shared a three-word answer that REALLY raised eyebrows!

They said (below):

“My vibrator’s better.”

Whoa!

Simple and to the point. That really says it all, doesn’t it?! Max evidently thought so. Even though he didn’t mention Demi by name, their former flame did manage to make a low-key clapback in his own way with a shirtless super-coy IG response!

Showing off his muscular frame and six-pack abs, Ehrich said it all in the caption of his sultry snap, writing (below):

“I never have complaints”

Oh really now?! Here’s the pic:

That emoji tho… While promoting their vibrator in the first place, Demi kept the discussion decidedly away from adding to any Ehrich-related drama. Per E! News, despite dropping that terse three-word sex life answer, they later added this more measured take about their sex life:

“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands. We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings. It’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.”

That’s totally fair!

But to also be fair, the shade shot at Max was pretty much all anybody noticed! LOLz!

Of course, Demi and Max made endless headlines following their ugly split back in 2020. The singer was reportedly “completely embarrassed” by Max’s behavior in the weeks after the ex-pair parted ways. More recently, Demi got real about how their evolution into embracing a non-binary identity apparently wasn’t entirely accessible for their former flame.

Speaking at the 19th Represents 2021 Virtual Summit back in August of last year, the Confident singer explained:

“I met someone, and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé. … In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself. I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted.”

And now, here we are. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on all of this down in the comments (below)…

