Demi Lovato Thought Being Non-Binary Wasn't 'Digestible' For Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato ending their whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich turned out to be a blessing in more ways than the obvious!

Speaking at the 19th Represents 2021 Virtual Summit this week, the 29-year-old singer opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic “had everything to do with” their gender identity journey. And even though Lovato was already identifying as non-binary in March 2020, their relationship with the 30-year-old actor sadly caused them to brush aside parts of themself:

“Then I met someone, and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé.”

Wow… So they didn’t feel like he could handle their true self. That in addition to all those other red flags…

Well, we all know how that engagement turned out… super short-lived! Ultimately, though, the exes’ messy breakup in September 2020 allowed Demi to find their strength outside of being with a partner, saying:

“In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself. I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted.”

Even more so, it pushed Lovato to finally feel free to live as their true self:

“When I said goodbye to that relationship I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self. I really started to identify with close friends and family as non-binary towards the end of last year. It was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today.”

As you may know, the Camp Rock alum came out as non-binary publicly in May on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, and changed their pronouns to they/them. However, Lovato explained to the publication that their gender identity could still change over time:

“There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman. I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”

They continued:

“And I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but it’s about keeping it open and free, and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.”

Hell yes! So glad that Demi feels like they can fully embrace their authentic self now! Thoughts on what Lovato had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments and ch-ch-check out the entire interview (below)!

