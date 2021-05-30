Demi Lovato: 'The Patriarchy Has Been Holding Me Back' From Coming Out As Non-Binary

Demi Lovato is speaking out about their decision to come out as non-binary — and how difficult it was considering the pressures faced by young stars and celeb hopefuls in such a difficult industry.

The Tell Me You Love Me singer spoke out about their non-binary reveal during a conversation with Jane Fonda on the latter’s May 28 episode of Fire Drill Fridays. Demi was candid and very open in the conversation, revealing quite a bit of insight into their thought process these last few months!

Speaking about being “held back” before making the difficult decision to come out as non-binary, the pop superstar got real about how they spent “years” living their life for other people. Speaking virtually with Fonda for the enlightening conversation, Demi said (below):

“The patriarchy, they run the industry, they are at the center of everything. When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’ And for me, it was putting me in a box telling me, ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.'”

Now, though, the singer is making the most of having learned more about their truth — and how they can use that truth to help others in turn.

Demi sounded optimistic AF about the future, telling Fonda that they are hopeful about using learned empathy to connect other people and help them live out their truths, too.

Max Ehrich‘s ex said (below):

“I think all I can encourage people to do is to find more compassion and to have more empathy for others. If you’re having a hard time finding that towards others, go within yourself, find it within yourself so you can find it for others because that’s what will bring us together is, that unity.”

Here’s a quick video clip from that interview (below):

Thank you @DDLovato for speaking your truth! ???? It was an honor to have you join today's Fire Drill Friday with @JaneFonda and @GreenpeaceUSA. pic.twitter.com/akhHoZMs3O — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) May 28, 2021

Also, though, can we talk about something else?!

Earlier this week, Demi attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards and… promoted diet culture.

Whether they realized the hypocrisy and meaning of it or not, at one point during the event, they were holding a microphone with an advertising flag on it promoting a sugar-free drink, as you can see (below):

In light of Demi’s recent hardcore call-out of that fro-yo shop The Bigg Chill, isn’t this kind of hypocritical?!

Some fans thought so, at least (below):

“Surprised [they] didn’t throw a tantrum about seeing the words ‘zero sugar’ all over the place.” “I’m surprised [they] didn’t take to [their] platform and try to destroy Dr Pepper for triggering [them].” “I’m confused, [they] said diets are toxic, why would [they] flipflop on [their] positions?”

Let’s just say it’s not the best look ever when it comes what they previously complained about, only now to implicitly endorse the exact opposite position.

