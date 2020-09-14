Demi Lovato’s Fiancé Max Ehrich Accused Of Clout Chasing & Thirsting Over Selena Gomez In Old Tweets — But The Singer Says It’s All ‘FAKE’ Despite Video Evidence!

Oh no. Demi Lovato‘s fiancé Max Ehrich is making headlines for all of the wrong reasons!

On Sunday, the 29-year-old Young and the Restless star faced backlash on Twitter after fans began circulating screengrabs of old tweets and comments he allegedly shared thirsting over Selena Gomez. As you’ll likely recall, this tea was exposed in the beginning stages of their whirlwind romance, but now, it turns out there’s even MORE evidence to suggest Max had quite a few celebrity crushes before he eventually landed on Miz Lovato…

According to internet detectives, there are receipts that apparently show Ehrich used to regularly gush about the Rare singer… on multiple platforms. Repeatedly calling Gomez his “wife” and joking about marrying her someday — he seemingly even once said she was a prettier and better singer than Demi. Ouch!!

See those remarks and more (below):

Demi Lovato's fiancé, Max Ehrich, is currently being critisized by fans after his old tweets and comments concerning Selena Gomez have resurfaced on the internet. pic.twitter.com/D7ENJMd9sq — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 12, 2020

no he was fully obsessed pic.twitter.com/Sm82UtwiVt — mdx (@euphoricdreamzz) September 12, 2020

Um! Unfortunately, it only gets worse from here.

Fans took things a step further and accused Max of being a straight-up clout chaser because he used to leave flirty comments on social media for several other beautiful women in Hollywood, including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Madison Beer. Some of the evidence (below) is date and time stamped in 2018, so, this was all happening as recently as two years ago!

You can literally see here he’s said the exact same thing as he did to every other celebrity and demi was the only one to let him in her life. Max is using demi to boot his career and it’s worked. i really do feel sick pic.twitter.com/Yn49Ovlr2r — ???? (@demisglo) September 12, 2020

What the heck?! Where’s the originality here, dude? At least switch up the use of emojis for each woman!

Of course, there were some Lovatics who came to Max’s defense, claiming the tweet where he says Selena is prettier than Demi is fake, but it’s hard to tell since the actor has deleted his Twitter account in the wake of the drama! He also turned off the comments on his Instagram, and while that might keep fans and trolls at bay for a little while, it doesn’t erase all of the damning evidence that’s already out there.

The Sorry singer has decided to stand by her man, though! Demi took to her IG Story and challenged followers to focus their attention on what really matters, writing in part:

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important s**t to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.”

We respect the message she’s trying to share, but let’s not use activism to deflect from what’s happening here. It’s hard to say that any of this video (below) is simply photoshopped, too, isn’t it?

Oof. That is NOT a good look at all.

Perezcious readers, what do U think about all of this? Do U believe Max is really just a social climber who got lucky with Demi or are they the real deal? This will no doubt cause some friction in their relatively new relationship though, right? Not the best foot to get started on, especially if they plan on going through with a wedding!

Sound OFF (below) with your thoughts in the comments section!

