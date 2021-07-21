Demi Lovato Talks 'Anxiety' Filming Their First Sex Scene For New TV Show

Naked and NOT afraid!

Demi Lovato is no longer a newbie when it comes to sex on TV! On Tuesday, the performer got a bit frisky with an unknown co-star on the set of their upcoming NBC series Hungry — filming their very first sex scene! Reflecting on the major milestone, the Disney alum, who identifies as non-binary and uses “they/them” pronouns, shared a revealing selfie on Instagram while musing:

“Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.”

So glad to hear it was a safe environment on set!

Related: Lala Kent SLAMS Demi Lovato & The ‘California Sober’ Lifestyle

Even better, despite dealing with body image struggles for years now — not to mention recovering from an eating disorder — the pop star was feeling confident AF in their skin after the sexy moment! A HUGE accomplishment for the 28-year-old, who candidly added:

“Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)”

Related: JoJo Siwa & Her Girlfriend BOTH Credit Demi As Their ‘Gay Awakenings’!

Talking about the attention-grabbing pic (above), which shows the 4D host posing on a pillow in simple but chic black lingerie, the Camp Rock lead concluded:

“I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that! It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex ”

Yaaas!!

This positivity is SO contagious!

Max Ehrich’s ex-fiancée also debuted the first look at their character, Teddy (above), who has been described by Deadline as a food stylist trying to have a healthier relationship with nutrition AND men! Safe to say they form some kind of romantic relationship given Demi’s sex scene tease…

As for how the story behind the series, the outlet dished:

“[Hungry will follow] a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.”

Kinda seems like the sort of premise that could stir up a lot of unresolved emotions for someone still struggling with an eating disorder, so we’re so glad it sounds like Lovato’s got the proper support system around them…

You know, like Food Network icon Valerie Bertinelli playing the role of Teddy’s momma and bestie. Deadline revealed the actress will be an “emotional mess of a woman,” which would normally be funny, but it’s important to note how Val recently suffered a tearful breakdown on Instagram after being body-shamed by trolls. As we reported, Demi sent her lots of love in the comments, bringing us full circle.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Will you be tuning into this series? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Demi Lovato/Instagram]