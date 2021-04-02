Demi Lovato Shades Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich & His Infamous Beach Crying Photos In New Track 15 Minutes!

Demi Lovato is not-so-subtly dropping hints about ex-fiancé Max Ehrich and his apparent shady attempt at fifteen minutes of fame!

The superstar singer dropped her new album Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Staring Over on Friday, and there’s one track in particular among many notables that really has our attention!

She’s not even shy about hiding its contents in the title, either! Titled 15 Minutes, the song sure sounds like a pretty pointed dig at the actor, who rose to fame after getting engaged to Lovato last year before the couple broke it off.

Now, the song doesn’t mention the 29-year-old actor by name, but it does seriously connect the dots on what appears to be a pretty cut-and-dry call-out. At one point in the new song, Demi references an ex who “changed your colors so fast,” and noted to that person tried “to turn my friends into friends of the past.”

Whoa! She goes on from there, singing the line:

“Always puttin’ you first, could’ve been your future / But you didn’t even care about me like that”

But the real kicker here comes in the chorus! During the song’s catchy hook, Lovato claims her unnamed ex simply used her for “fifteen minutes” of fame — of course, the derivation of the song’s title.

She then appears to reference that infamous day after their breakup when paparazzi photogs captured snaps of Max infamously crying on the beach in Malibu. The Confident singer croons:

“Ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance / You got fifteen minutes / Hope you enjoy your fifteen minutes … Prayin’ in Malibu, prayin’ in Malibu, how could you, how could you? / Prayin’ in Malibu, prayin’ in Malibu, I hope it saved you”

Welp! Seems pretty definitive to us, WBU?!

If you haven’t heard it yet, ch-ch-check out the song 15 Minutes (below):

Tick Tock, Max! Tick Tock!

LOLz!

Anyways, what do U make of this apparent reference, Perezcious readers?! Obviously, Demi and Max had quite the whirlwind relationship last year — and their breakup wasn’t the smoothest, most mutual wind-down of a relationship ever.

So it would at least make some sense that Demi would come up with a truly profound breakup anthem, right?? Or nah? With all that Demi has recently been through, are superficial breakup tracks about Max the last thing on her mind, and the lyrics in this song are simply a metaphor for something else???

Sound OFF about everything with your opinions down in the comments (below)…

