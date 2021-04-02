Here’s Why Fans Think Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus Are Dating!

Wait, is there a new special someone in Demi Lovato’s life? Rumors are flying that Demi and Noah Cyrus are dating after the twosome collaborated on Easy — a song on her new album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

On Wednesday, a source told Page Six the two have spent lots of time together and might be romantically involved since recording the track. The person said:

“They’re very close and have been hanging out.”

Hmm… However, another insider close to the 28-year-old singer claimed the romance speculations were “weird” and insisted they’re just friends.

“They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic. They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out.”

But the whispers still haven’t eased as fans on Twitter still hope the musical duo are in a relationship.

wait hold on i’m- is demi dating noah cyrus i can’t believe i’m so out of it — josie (@nowthisislmj) March 14, 2021

Woooooow wait is demi lovato dating noah cyrus??? I NEED to know — leticia (@brazilianfries) April 1, 2021

Many have even pointed to an Instagram Story between the pair, in which Lovato calls Miley Cyrus’s little sister as “baby.” The 21-year-old then re-shared the post with the caption, “mine mine mine.” Of course, this got supporters into a major tizzy!

Demi via Instagram story (ddlovato) pic.twitter.com/c0hKwhXb6L — Demi Lovato News ???? (@justcatchmedemi) March 13, 2021

Inneresting!

In a March interview with Glamour, Lovato opened up about embracing her queerness after breaking up with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am. I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right.”

The artist previously referred to herself as “sexually fluid,” but Demi recently revealed how she identifies as pansexual during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. On the podcast, she quipped that she was “part of the alphabet mafia and proud,” referring to the LGBTQIA+ community. But the former Disney star admitted she doesn’t know what the future may hold for her personal life yet.

“In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure. I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant. I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

It looks like the Demi and Noah dating rumor might be a stretch, but we will have to wait and see what happens next. Who knows, right! In the meantime, take a listen to their collaboration written by Matthew Koma, who just had a new baby with Hilary Duff (below):

