Hilary Duff Shares First Glimpse Of Daughter Mae James Bair: ‘We Love You Beauty’

Hilary Duff gave fans a first look at her third child (and second daughter)!

After subtly announcing her little one’s birth earlier, the 33-year-old actress shared some additional deets via Instagram on Saturday, along with a black-and-white photo of her water birth.

“Mae James Bair – We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21”

The snapshot, taken by photographer and doula Lauren Guilford, showed Duff at home in a makeshift tub surrounded by her family, which featured hubby Matthew Koma wearing a “GIRL” hat. Definitely not so subtle, there! Take a look (below):

Baby Mae joins siblings 9-year-old Luca and 2-year-old Banks, who helped her momma hold the little one in the pic! Many celebs took to the comments section to offer their congrats, including Sophie Turner, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan, Vanessa Lachey, and more.

Duff also took to her Instagram Stories to show off some more imagaes of her newborn, including a loving selfie with her baby. Ch-ch-check out the utter adorableness (below):

As we previously reported, the Younger star had seemingly announced the happy news on Friday with the help of her middle child. Duff shared a snap of Banks sitting in the tub with a pensive look on her face, while also writing:

“I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that!”

Co-star Molly Bernard quickly wrote:

“THIS. PICTURE. THE GASP I UTTERED KNOCKED ME DOWN.”

Meanwhile, colleague Debi Mazar said:

“Wait!!!! Banks is a BIG sis!??? Well then..Hope YOU and fam are doing well!!! Congratulations are clearly in order! Curious if my prediction of a BOY was correct??”

Sorry, it looks like you were wrong on your prediction!

Earlier this month, the Lizzie McGuire alum confessed how she had a slight feeling her newborn would be a boy on an episode of the Informed Pregnancy podcast.

“Honestly, I’m just saying boy. I really don’t have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time. I was like, ‘I should know, it’s inside my body. It’s my baby, I should know.’ I don’t know, and now I’m okay with just not knowing. But I think it’s a boy.”

She then added:

“I’m actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now, so I could see it. But then I don’t know, in my mind, I’m like, ‘Maybe she’s my only little princess and she’s going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.’”

Either way, Duff said she and Koma were just thrilled to have another child on the way.

“We’re stoked and super excited. Everyone that’s close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that’s more of a stranger that’s like, ‘What are you having?’ they’re like, ‘We call girl.’”

Ugh, we’re so excited for this family of five! Congrats again, you two!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Hilary Duff/Instagram]