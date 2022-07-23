Demi Lovato Sympathizes With Shawn Mendes For Prioritizing Mental Health Over Career: 'I Know What It's Like'

Demi Lovato knows all too well what Shawn Mendes is going through right now.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old singer announced that he’s postponing three weeks of upcoming shows on his Wonder world tour “until future notice” for the sake of his mental health. He explained in a lengthy statement to his fans on Instagram that he’s always found it “difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” adding:

“After a few ears off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

Glad that he’s taken a step back in order to focus on his mental health right now! Following the announcement, many fans and celebrities applauded Shawn for taking time for himself, including Demi. The 29-year-old artist spoke about his decision to postpone tour dates, saying on Audacy’s Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People Thursday:

“I know what it’s like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it’s like to feel overworked or burnt out. That’s never a fun feeling, and when it’s dealing with mental health, it’s like, ‘gosh.’ My heart just goes out to him.”

Demi continued:

“It is something that I thought about. It’s been four years since I’ve toured and I’m at a different age, I’m at a different place in my life …”

The Camp Rock alum, who is embarking on their first tour in four years when their Holy Fvck shows start in August, went on to share how time off during the coronavirus pandemic helped them gain a new perspective on certain things in their life:

“Quarantine taught me to really cherish the downtime and to be able to sit outside and feed my squirrels in peace and just appreciate the simpleness. Since I was fifteen, I’ve been touring almost every year.”

That could definitely take a toll on anyone. And for this new tour, Demi is doing everything they can to prepare when it comes to their own mental health:

“I think what I’m doing to get ready for it is making sure that I have everything in line, making sure I’m working with my therapist… but also there’s a physical aspect to it. Getting in the gym and making sure my stamina is up when I’m singing. There’s a lot of preparation that it takes to tour; I really think that it’s gonna go smoothly but nothing is guaranteed. So, my heart goes out to Shawn, but also I am still excited for tour and hopefully it goes well.”

