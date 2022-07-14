Demi Lovato Needed Stitches After Cutting Face Open… With A Crystal!?

What’s up with celebs getting injured the night before a big TV appearance!?

Demi Lovato is the latest star to reveal they’re headed to the hospital for stitches before a big interview! In a new TikTok on Wednesday, the Skin Of My Teeth vocalist revealed that they got a gnarly gash on their face — all because of a crystal?! The singer (who is non-binary and uses they/she pronouns) captioned the clip, saying:

“Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???”

Such bad timing!

In the short clip, they can be seen in a full face of makeup while their hand covers part of their forehead. A viral TikTok sound says over the video:

“Nobody’s gonna know. They’re gonna know. How would they know?”

The 29-year-old then unveils their forehead to reveal they sliced open the skin just above one eyebrow. YOWCH! The Disney Channel alum then teased about the very bloody cut:

“F**k!”

Ch-ch-check out the reveal (below)!

OUCH!

Whoever said crystals are supposed to be healing clearly lied! LOLz! At least Demi’s still smiling! They are set to appear on the ABC show tonight, so we’ll have to wait and see how the stitches turned out! Fans don’t seem too worried about the injury, joking in the comments:

“remember when you broke your leg and told it the story on Kimmel. Now you have another ” “This is so a Demi thing though OGs are not surprised it means its gonna be a good era” “Only you Demi Lovato could do this. I love you” “omg if anyone can rock it it’s u tho” “I believe in the healing power of crystals…but sometimes they lash out I guess ” “this adds to the badass rockstar look, it’s so hot .”

LOLz!! Here’s to hoping it heals quickly!

