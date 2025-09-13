Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Exposes Her Filthy Home Amid Divorce & Eviction Drama -- Claims 'This Is How She Left It'! LOOK!

Denise Richards‘ dirty laundry is being exposed… literally.

As we’ve been reporting, Aaron Phypers is living in their $3.5 million Calabasas home with his parents, brother, and the dogs he shares with Denise amid their messy divorce — and in “unbearable conditions,” as he previously put it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum hasn’t lived there for two years but wanted to enter the property to grab her pups. She attempted to do so last month. However, she couldn’t enter the place due to the restraining order she has against him following the domestic violence allegations. Her solution to the problem? It’s an eviction.

Denise wants Aaron and his family out of the house, claiming they didn’t pay rent. She further alleged that “Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged” the pad, leaving it “in a state of disarray.” According to Aaron, though, the damages and mess are all from her — and he’s showing it to everyone now!

The Quantum 360 Club founder is fighting back at the allegations! He gave a tour of the upstairs area of the residence to Inside Edition on Thursday, and what you see in the footage is shocking! The entire place is trashed, with rooms filled with junk, clothes, stuffed animals, and more. Some rooms had rugs stained with who knows what. Take a look (below):

OMG!

While showing the closet full of clothing, Aaron said:

“There’s hundreds of dollars worth of vintage clothing in here. It is riddled with moths.”

Ick…

In the bathroom, the countertop is covered with trash, open and used toiletries, and makeup. Aaron added:

“She buys makeup and keeps buying makeup, and gets more makeup.”

We mean, it looks like a hoarder’s house! And who knows when the last time this place was cleaned! Remember that show Clean House? It needs to come back to help Denise and Aaron out here! Oof!

Although Denise claims Aaron and his family are to blame for the current condition of the home, he insists they had nothing to do with it. The mess is all hers. He said:

“This is how she left it.”

Since Aaron is not allowed to touch her belongings, he is currently living downstairs with his parents, brother, and 15 dogs. He claimed 36 pooches were living inside the home at one point. Jeez. Aaron continued:

“She has a thing with dogs. I don’t know if it’s hoarding, it’s something.”

That is insane and heartbreaking! Those poor dogs and family living in such filth… You need to see the entire state of the property for yourself. It’s truly wild. Watch (below):

FYI, a judge approved the Bravo personality to go into the home to get her pets and belongings back on Saturday. And after seeing the place, she has her work cut out for her to try to grab everything…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments.

[Image via Bravo/Inside Edition/YouTube]