Aaron Phypers Sent Letter To Denise Richards’ Family & Friends Urging Intervention -- Claims She Has Serious Addiction Problem!

Aaron Phypers is begging loved ones to stage an “intervention” for his estranged wife, Denise Richards.

As Perezciious readers know, Aaron shockingly filed for divorce from Denise earlier this month, claiming they split on July 4, reportedly after getting into a big fight. She followed up by accusing him of domestic violence and getting a temporary restraining order after sharing her alleged evidence of the abuse, such as two photos of her with a black eye. Aaron has denied ever physically harming her, claiming she injured the eye herself. He also claimed she cheated on him!

Now, in an explosive letter sent to family and friends and obtained by Page Six and Us Weekly, the actor is revealing even more harrowing allegations about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star amid this ugly divorce. He claims she is addicted to Vicodin, and that this has been negatively affecting her 14-year-old daughter, Eloise.

In a message sent to “family and close friends” via text and email at around 10 a.m. local time on Sunday, Aaron wrote:

“I’m reaching out today not in anger, but in heartbreak — as a man, a husband, a son, a brother, and a father who has spent years loving, supporting, and protecting his family. I love my wife more than words can ever fully express. That has never changed. But the recent public accusations made against me are not only false — they are devastating. I have never, ever physically harmed my wife, and I did not give her a black eye. I have only ever stepped in to protect her or others — including separating her from physically attacking our daughter — always coming from a place of care and concern.”

Damn. Allegedly attacking her own daughter?? Yeesh. The 52-year-old noted:

“This is the hardest letter I’ve ever had to write. I just [got] some of my contacts back, after being without my cell phone since the 4th of July.”

Elsewhere in the letter, he elaborated on why his phone was missing while accusing Denise of being the one who physically harmed him on July 4:

“On July 4th, a simple act — ordering food for our daughter Eloise — led to an unthinkable discovery. Denise accused me of using her card, and in the confusion, my phone disappeared. […] After searching for over 20 hours and being physically attacked when I asked for it back, I eventually found it smashed inside a trash bag, hidden beneath rotting garbage and litter. When I asked why, she denied it completely. That same night, she texted me saying she was filing for divorce.”

Ultimately, Aaron filed first.

Back to the addiction accusations, Phypers detailed:

“For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls ‘Vitamin D’ or ‘white chestnuts’), mixed with Adderall and tequila.”

Oh, no. He added:

“Some of you know this has been an issue for over 20 years. She’s no longer eating real meals, and I’ve witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter.”

Yikes…

He also mentioned her cheating scandal, something he first discovered months ago. He said she’s “involved in an ongoing affair,” which he “confronted her” about “earlier this year,” saying:

“She begged me not to leave, saying it was nothing and that she only loved me. […] Then, she denied it all — even the explicit messages I found. Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged.”

The Quantum 360 Club founder shared that this breakup has led to his parents and brother being “mistreated,” he claimed:

“I’ve experienced stalking (an AirTag placed on my car), been denied access to my personal belongings, and watched my elderly parents become frightened and mistreated — simply because they supported me and helped take care of Denise’s animals, her daughter, and our home.”

He furthered:

“My elderly parents (ages 83 and 84), and my brother — who have devoted themselves to caring for our daughter Eloise and Denise’s animals and supporting our family without pay for over three years — are now being targeted and publicly shamed. They live in unbearable conditions: no hot water, no gas, no air conditioning in 100+ degree heat, and no financial support to buy basic supplies. Yet they continue to serve with love and loyalty.”

Jeez.

WTF are they in such terrible living conditions?? FWIW, in her filing, Denise previously claimed Aaron became “enraged” after she told him on July 4 that he and his family would need to move out of their marital home amid their blowout fight, Page Six reported. Hmm.

With all that said, Aaron stressed that he is very worried for the Bravo personality, insisting:

“This isn’t just a relationship breaking down. It’s a cry for help.”

He begged:

“I say this with love, not judgment: Denise needs intervention.”

Aaron said he never wanted any of the contents of the letter to be shared “publicly,” but also noted the “damage is no longer just within our home,” he wrote:

“It’s hurting everyone who loves her, supports her, and continues to believe in the best parts of her. […] I ask each of you — from a place of love and truth — to pray for Denise. To pray for healing, for clarity, and for her to get the help she so desperately needs. And to protect our family — especially my elderly parents — from the false narratives being spread. I remain open to reconciliation, healing, and truth. But I cannot stand by in silence as the people I love are being harmed — publicly and privately — while the truth is buried beneath a story that simply isn’t real.”

Describing the letter, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly:

“This is a frantic cry to help a loved one. It is all about Denise now.”

Whoa. Denise has not reacted to the allegations at this time. This is really turning into a nasty split…

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

