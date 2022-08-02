Dev Patel Breaks Up Violent Domestic Dispute In Australia Where A Man Ended Up Getting Stabbed!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Dev Patel acted quickly during a recent domestic dispute!

The 32-year-old actor was nearby when a couple engaged in an argument-turned-violent Monday night. According to 7News, the Adelaide, Australia incident initially occurred on a street outside a local gas station before moving INSIDE the gas station at 8:45 p.m.

There were apparently multiple witnesses, including the Lion actor himself, who was the one to step in after the 34-year-old woman engaged in the dispute reportedly STABBED her 32-year-old significant other in his chest. WHAT??! His reps explained:

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight.”

Related: Brave 12-Year-Old Girl SAVES Family From Oklahoma House Fire!

The reps added:

“The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

The woman who stabbed her man was immediately arrested when police got there and was charged with aggravated assault. She will appear in the Adelaide Magistrate’s Court Tuesday. The man was checked out on-scene before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Police say the incident was not random, suggesting a tumultuous history between the two.

What an unexpected situation for Dev! While born in the United Kingdom, the Green Knight actor has been living in Australia with his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey since April 2021, and the two have been dating since 2018. His reps emphasized that there were “no heroes” in the situation, rather shifting focus to larger social issues. They explained:

“This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Related: Georgia Professor Shoots & Kills 18-Year-Old Freshman

This seemingly alludes to the global mental health crisis and the lack of resources available for affected individuals. They added:

“The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

We hope the same! We’re just glad everyone is ok! What are YOUR thoughts on the altercation and Dev’s quick action?? Let us know in the comments below!

[Images via 7News & WENN/Avalon]