Georgia Professor Shoots & Kills 18-Year-Old Freshman In Parking Lot

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A West Georgia community is reeling after news of a shocking murder.

Anna Jones was a normal 18-year-old girl: she had just recently graduated from high school and was moving onto the next phase of her life at the University of West Georgia. However, in one night her entire world came crashing down. Richard Sigman, a professor at the school, had allegedly engaged in an altercation with another patron of a local restaurant Leopoldo’s Pizza on Saturday. A Carrollton police report following the altercation revealed:

“Sigman and another male got into a verbal altercation at Leopoldo’s. The male notified security that Sigman threatened to shoot him. Security approached Sigman, saw he had a weapon, and told him to leave. Sigman then left walking toward the parking deck.”

We get that security was just trying to keep the peace at the restaurant, but if someone was threatening to shoot someone else and they actually DID have a gun, we feel like maybe a bit more could have been done… Still, the report continued:

“The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle.”

Tragically, inside the parked vehicle was Anna, who seemingly was not involved in the altercation in any capacity, but was merely an innocent bystander. However it is not 100% clear. The shooting took place at around 12:30 a.m. and her friends “immediately drove her to the hospital,” but despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s friend Cheyenne Sexton revealed:

“It was shocking. My mother-in-law called me and immediately told me and I burst out in tears.”

We can only imagine how shocking it was to receive that call. She continued:

“It’s just it’s so close to home, and they wouldn’t really expect that. She didn’t have anybody that hated her.”

The 47-year-old shooter is currently in custody and has been fired from his position, according to a statement released by the university:

“UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department.”

The college is also offering counseling services to all UWG students, faculty, and staff. What an unexpected thing to happen… A professor?? Also, why would he just begin shooting at a random car in the parking deck? So sad and unfortunately there seems to be more questions than answers.

Local authorities further explained:

“This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carrollton Police Department.”

Mount Zion High School also released a statement following Anna’s death, memorializing her:

“It is with great sadness that we write to inform you of the passing of Anna Jones, a recent Class of 2022 graduate of MZHS. Anna loved this school and this community, and she will be missed dearly by many. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

What a devastation that such a bright young woman had her life taken before she had the chance to grow into her future. A GoFundMe has been created to help her family cover funeral expenses, which you can visit here.

R.I.P.

