OMG! Devin Booker Was In Kendall Jenner’s Super Bowl Suite -- And Not Bad Bunny!!

Is Kendall Jenner swapping out boyfriends??

As we’ve been following, The Kardashians star sat pretty in a private suite at the Super Bowl on Sunday. She was joined by sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, besties Hailey and Justin Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Ciara, Russell Wilson, La La Anthony, Michael Rubin, and many others. Quite the gathering!! But there was one face we were REALLY surprised to see in the luxury suite: Kenny’s ex-boyfriend! And NO! We are NOT talking about Bad Bunny!!

Among all the pictures and footage that came out of the big game, eagle-eyed fans noticed a peculiar sighting in the background of a photo that Michael’s daughter Kylie Rubin posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday: Devin Booker!

Wait, WHAAAAT?!

Yes, you’re reading that right. Kylie posted a pic of herself next to Will Makris, and in the background, the NBA star was there clear as day. See (below):

Devin Booker Was in Kendall Jenner's Super Bowl Suite, Bad Bunny Elsewhere | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/hrVqC47phV — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2024

Now, there haven’t been any pics confirming interactions between the supermodel and her ex-beau — at least as of yet. But, like, what other reason would he be there in the suite?? Kenny and Bad Bunny did break up, after all… Even though there were some recent rumblings that they’ve hung out a few times since.

But if Devin was in the suite for Kendall, we think it’d be safe to take it as a pretty clear clue that her and the Puerto Rican superstar are OVER. Maybe that’s why he felt comfortable posting those jaw-dropping thirst traps?

By the way — the world-famous rapper was also at the Super Bowl, but in a completely different suite with Lizzo and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Hmmm… What do YOU make of this news, Perezcious readers?? Is Kendall going back to Devin? That’s what her friends reportedly wanted, after all!! Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Images via Calvin Klein & Forbes/YouTube]