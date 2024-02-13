Blake Lively Responds To Ryan Reynolds After He Trolled Her On Super Bowl Sunday!

Blake Lively is fighting fire with fire… or trolling with trolling!

On Super Bowl Sunday, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds dropped the trailer for the third installment of his Marvel franchise. And shortly after, he hopped on Instagram to promote the flick — and to do a bit of light trolling at his beloved wife’s expense!

As we’ve all seen, Blake was right by Taylor Swift’s side at the big game in Las Vegas, while it looked like Ryan stayed home. So, he posted a pic next to his TV screen with the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer playing, and captioned it:

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?”

Ha! But Blake wasn’t about to let him checkmate her!

On Monday night, the Age of Adaline star took to her own IG to share a Story pic in front of the very same TV, with the very same from from the Deadpool trailer that was shown in Ryan’s post, and captioned it:

“Honey I’m home … My day was good. Yours?”

LOLz! See (below):

Sooo funny. We love these two! And we hope they NEVER stop trolling each other!!

