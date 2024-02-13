Kim Kardashian VS Taylor Swift -- Whose Super Bowl Suite Looked Like More Fun??

After watching the incredibly star-studded Super Bowl LVIII, you’d be forgiven for not even realizing Kim Kardashian was present!

The reality star had a super expensive suite just like Taylor Swift did, but unlike her rival, Kim’s was… low-key would be a fair way to put it. As multiple pics are released of celebs gathered in the VIP area, many fans — and online outlets — have just taken to calling it out as a SNOOZEFEST!

Kim Kardashian's Super Bowl Suite Looks Boring Compared to Taylor Swift's | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/KtVurmhoVg — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2024

Kim Kardashian's Super Bowl box with Khloe, Kendall, Hailey, Justin looked like a snooze compared to Taylor Swift's which was rollicking https://t.co/RAjPKYHrr2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 12, 2024

It’s funny, you’d think a gathering of huge stars like Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ciara and Russell Wilson, La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow, and more would be poppin’!

Instead it looked a bit like the waiting area outside a crowded sushi restaurant. In the pics that have come out, everyone is sort of hunched in their seats, checking their phones, maybe sharing in some small talk. Nothing animated, nothing boisterous, just… nothin’ much if we’re honest.

It kind of made us wonder what Kim was even doing at the Big Game if she wasn’t that interested!

Photos: Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Shoes Hid A Secret Tribute To Travis Kelce!

Meanwhile, in Tay’s area, of course we had a plaid overall-clad Jason Kelce and the rest of Travis Kelce‘s family and friends, Tay’s parents and lil bro Austin, Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, and Lana Del Rey. And that group was having a BLAST!

Not only were Swift’s crew standing for a lot of the game, watching the action closely, they were taking the whole roller coaster from start to finish! Look!

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoying Post Malone pic.twitter.com/jdJYY2UcEv — Coby's Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine) February 11, 2024

Jason Kelce hugs Taylor Swift, politely shakes hands with Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/RnUF4dQ3DA — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 11, 2024

Taylor Swift just chugged a beer when she was shown on the video board at the Super Bowl . pic.twitter.com/LPn55wWDBc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

Taylor: "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19!” Us in our living rooms in our rep merch:pic.twitter.com/x5aiwtjChH — Riley ???????? (@RiledUpForSwift) February 12, 2024

all the girlies coming with you to watch your HOT bf win the superbowl after you just won ATOY for the fourth time… the vibes are immaculate for taylor alison swift pic.twitter.com/njOKqh3Szk — dilly dallie (@basic_d4d) February 12, 2024

So we guess the question is, which box would YOU rather be a part of? The one with no chill? Or the one with no pulse? Let us know Kim or Taylor in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]