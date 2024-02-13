Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian VS Taylor Swift -- Whose Super Bowl Suite Looked Like More Fun??

After watching the incredibly star-studded Super Bowl LVIII, you’d be forgiven for not even realizing Kim Kardashian was present!

The reality star had a super expensive suite just like Taylor Swift did, but unlike her rival, Kim’s was… low-key would be a fair way to put it. As multiple pics are released of celebs gathered in the VIP area, many fans — and online outlets — have just taken to calling it out as a SNOOZEFEST!

It’s funny, you’d think a gathering of huge stars like Kendall Jenner, Khloé KardashianJustin and Hailey Bieber, Ciara and Russell Wilson, La La AnthonyWinnie Harlow, and more would be poppin’!

Instead it looked a bit like the waiting area outside a crowded sushi restaurant. In the pics that have come out, everyone is sort of hunched in their seats, checking their phones, maybe sharing in some small talk. Nothing animated, nothing boisterous, just… nothin’ much if we’re honest.

It kind of made us wonder what Kim was even doing at the Big Game if she wasn’t that interested!

Meanwhile, in Tay’s area, of course we had a plaid overall-clad Jason Kelce and the rest of Travis Kelce‘s family and friends, Tay’s parents and lil bro Austin, Blake LivelyIce SpiceMiles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, and Lana Del Rey. And that group was having a BLAST!

Not only were Swift’s crew standing for a lot of the game, watching the action closely, they were taking the whole roller coaster from start to finish! Look!

So we guess the question is, which box would YOU rather be a part of? The one with no chill? Or the one with no pulse? Let us know Kim or Taylor in the comments (below)!

