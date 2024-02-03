Bad Bunny Posts HOT Thirst Trap -- Are He & Kendall Jenner Done For Good?!

Helloooooooo, Bad Bunny!

The rapper is barely covering up in his latest Instagram post. As in, you could blow lightly and see everything! Yes, the Puerto Rican superstar’s latest bath pics are just that steamy — especially slide #4! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Muy Caliente! More like the King of Latin Thirst Trap! But also… What does this mean??

Thirst traps are typically only posted by folks who are single and ready to mingle, right? Especially those who have just been through breakups, looking to get back out there. It’s a great way to get folks sliding into your DMs.

But Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were getting back together after their breakup… weren’t they?? We’ve heard they’ve been hanging out, were maybe on the path to reconciling. We really thought it was going to happen for the hot couple!

This, however, seems like a pretty clean way for Bad Bunny to announce he’s on the market again. (Get it? Clean, because he’s in a bath?) We could be reading too much into it, but we’re getting the sense from these pics that the 29-year-old is done with Kendall for good. What do YOU think??

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Bad Bunny/Instagram.]