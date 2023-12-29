Kendall Jenner ‘Heartbroken’ Over Bad Bunny Breakup -- She Thought He Could Be ‘The One’?!

Kendall Jenner hasn’t been taking the breakup with Bad Bunny well!

Earlier this month, a source for People confirmed the 28-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old rapper called it quits after less than a year of dating. There had been whispers of the pair going their separate ways for a while, so fans weren’t entirely shocked by the news. Even a source for Us claimed her friends “aren’t surprised” Kendall and Bad Bunny are already over! In fact, the insider said that “they never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.” Oof. But Kendall, on the other hand, apparently didn’t feel the same way as her pals! She actually saw a future with the Tití Me Preguntó singer!

A source for InTouch Weekly on Wednesday shared The Kardashians star believed Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, could have been “the one,” saying:

“They weren’t together long, but they were definitely in love, and Kendall is crushed. She’s had a string of bad romances, and she thought Bad Bunny might be the one.”

“The one!” Wow! The insider added:

“They were as solid as any couple could be, or at least that’s what everyone thought. You never know what goes on behind closed doors. Obviously, there were problems.”

The InTouch Weekly source didn’t detail what issues they were experiencing in the relationship. However, other outlets have suggested their “busy schedules” led to them having a “rocky” romance toward the end. And as we mentioned before, there were signs of their distance from each other for some time. For starters, the two had been last seen out together on October 29 — the morning after their Halloween party in Los Angeles.

Then Kendall fueled the breakup rumors by cryptically sharing a picture in November with the caption, “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.” According to the InTouch Weekly insider, Kendall had seen “the writing on the wall” by that point and knew they would go their separate ways:

“Soon after she posted that, the relationship was officially over. She’s heartbroken.”

And the breakup has been so tough on Kendall that she refuses to talk to Bad Bunny right now! The source explained:

“It hurts too much for Kendall to have any contact with him.”

Yikes. However, the relationship may not be over for good! The insider suggested there could be a reconciliation between Kendall and Bad Bunny in the future:

“That said, they both may realize they miss each other and give their romance another chance. It’s not like anyone cheated. So time will tell as to whether they get back together. There’s definitely love there.”

We’ll have to see what 2024 brings for Kendall and Bad Bunny. Perhaps they will get back together! But she’ll have to start talking to him again for that to happen! So for now, it sounds like she’s going into the new year with a broken heart. Ouch. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

