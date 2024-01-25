Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny 'Have Hung Out' Recently -- But They Are NOT 'Fully' Back Together?!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny can’t get enough of each other — in small doses!

It sounds like the supermodel and the rap star are back on. Well, at least somewhat. On Wednesday, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair have indeed hung out a few times since breaking up last month, and that Kenny’s friends ain’t surprised! The source noted:

“Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes.”

Devin Booker certainly knows all about that!

Last month, People confirmed that the reality star and the Un Verano Sin Ti artist had called it quits. However, after ringing in the New Year together out on a Caribbean island jaunt, a source told The US Sun that the two were all-in on giving their love another shot. However, in Us Weekly’s Wednesday report, the tipster made it seem like they’re taking things much slower:

“It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”

Relationship out, situationship in! While The Kardashians star’s bestiez may not have ever seen her relationship with Bad Bunny “going the distance,” it sounds like they’re just happy that she’s happy:

“At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date. They’re still not convinced he’s the one for her, but if he treats her well, then they’re good with it.”

We wonder if they’re still pulling for her to get back together with Devin… Even though he’s reportedly dating her friend’s ex!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kendall Jenner/Instagram & Forbes/YouTube]