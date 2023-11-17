Kendall Jenner Did NOT Break Up With Bad Bunny -- But Her Friends Want Her To So She Can Get Back With Devin Booker?!

Kendall Jenner‘s friends are hoping she’ll come to her senses and ditch Bad Bunny — in favor of an old flame!

According to a new report published late on Thursday night by Us Weekly, the supermodel has NOT broken up with Bad Bunny. As Perezcious readers will recall, fans had started to wonder this week whether that might be the case, considering some of Kenny’s recent cryptic Instagram posts. But an insider told the mag that she and the Puerto Rican singer are still very much together! There’s just one problem, really… Kendall’s pals want her to get back with ex Devin Booker!! Wait, WHAT?!

Speaking in confidence to the outlet, the insider explained that the model’s closest pals do not see her having a long-term future with Bad Bunny:

“Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever. Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s friends] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships.”

Interesting…

Then, the insider explained, her closest confidantes are wondering whether it wouldn’t be better for the 28-year-old to re-link up with the Phoenix Suns star:

“Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again. That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion.”

Wow! Of course, Kendall and Devin spent about two years together with a couple small splits mixed in before breaking up for good last November. There’s no indication that Kendall is down for a reconciliation at this point, but it’s definitely noteworthy to hear that her friends are hoping for it! Ya know?? What do U make of this report, Perezcious readers??

