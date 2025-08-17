Dianna Agron Offers Rare Comments On Late Glee Co-Stars

Dianna Agron is reflecting on her late Glee co-stars.

The 39-year-old appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast, where she got candid about losing Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith, and Mark Salling. She told hosts Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale:

“It’s hard to think of our loved ones from the show not being present with us anymore because they feel so present in my heart, body, mind, soul, all of it. I think that tenderness I feel and the memories that I have [of] who Cory, Naya and Mark were as people, as cast members, as our friends and family [are] just so vivid.”

She continued:

“That will never dissipate for me, ever. I think there’s beauty in that. I could replay memory after memory after memory.”

Beautifully said.

Tragedy first struck the Glee cast in 2013 when Cory died of drug toxicity. Five years later, Mark died of suicide before his sentencing hearing in his child pornography case. And then two years after that, Naya tragically died drowning while saving her son Josey Dorsey at Lake Piru.

Dianna went on to gush about Cory, who played her on-again, off-again love interest in the Fox show:

“He was a teddy bear, and I mean that in a way of his kindness and groundedness in himself was so perfect. He was this tall, big brotherly presence in all of our lives. [Cory] just felt so safe and equally excited about what he was getting to experience with his character. His character had a leadership position in the show, as well, and there was not an ungenerous bone in his body.”

She added:

“I remember this one time that he was having people swim in his backyard. My brother had come down and [Cory] said, ‘Oh, you’re squinting a lot. Do you not have a pair of sunglasses?’ He was like, ‘Oh, no, I don’t,’ and [Cory] took him into his room. He’s, like, ‘These are all my sunglasses. Just take a pair.’ … That’s who he was always. It was so amazing to have.”

Such incredible memories… Memories that Dianna said gave her “goosebumps on [her] arms” to reflect on. Awww. You can listen to the full podcast episode (below):

Our hearts will always be with the Glee family. What are your reactions to Dianna’s words, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

