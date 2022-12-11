Glee Alum Kevin McHale Slams The Price Of Glee Docuseries In Scathing Tweets!

Kevin McHale is speaking out against the upcoming Glee docuseries!

As we previously reported, Investigation Discovery dropped the first trailer for the upcoming three-part documentary series, The Price Of Glee, on Thursday – which will deep dive into the musical comedy series, including the deaths of Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera. But following the release of the first look, Kevin is making his feelings known about the series, and it seems like he’s not too happy about it!

TV writer Ashley Ray-Harris tweeted that Glee’s cast and crew members would be featured in the documentary, saying:

“yes cast and crew are involved, no they are not comparing naya and cory to mark or making any similarity other than to say ‘they were all on the same show’”

Related: Heather Morris Reveals Naya Rivera Confronted Her About Eating Disorder

However, Kevin – who portrayed Artie Abrams – quickly shut down the idea and slammed the project on Friday. He wrote on Twitter:

“Show me this “cast” you speak of. This is [wastebasket emoji].”

He followed up the tweet, warning:

“This was the nice version, ftr. Don’t make me speak on this again.”

DAMN! Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, replied to the message with a simple grimacing face emoji. Ch-ch-check out the interaction (below):

Show me this “cast” you speak of. This is ????️ https://t.co/9IIHcbCJUT — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 10, 2022

???? — Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) December 10, 2022

The And That’s What You Really Missed podcast hosts previously opened up about their thoughts on the new docuseries. Speaking with Buzzfeed, Jenna expressed that only the cast “know what really happened” during that time in their lives, explaining:

“In terms of the Discovery+ documentary, it feels even more important, to me at least, to do the podcast because we were the ones who were there. And we were the ones experiencing this. And we know what really happened. So you know, for me, it feels even more pertinent to actually be the ones to share our experience when people are sharing experiences that they didn’t have.”

Kevin then added:

“I also think the other reason why we wanted to do this was that with the pandemic and TikTok, there has been this weird resurgence of Glee. A whole new generation of people has been finding it. Like, children, who were not alive when the show started. We talked to [creator] Ryan [Murphy] about that, too, about just how cool and what an opportunity that is for people. They’re not necessarily attached to all of the, let’s say, drama, or the bad things people will talk about in the press because they’re just seeing this with new eyes.”

They aren’t the only cast members to have blasted the docuseries! Chord Overstreet AKA Sam Evans on Glee told The Elvis Duran Show back in August:

“I think anybody that knows anything about that show and experienced it doesn’t have anything to do with that from what I know. We’re all really close and pretty much like family. Nobody knows anything about that. I think it’s a little bit of like just trying to get people to watch something. I don’t think anybody really knows anything about it. I think it’s just like a tabloid thing trying to sell.”

Yikes…

We’ll have to see what comes out of this show once it hits Discovery+ on January 16, but it already looks like the cast isn’t too thrilled by the content. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will you be tuning into the documentary series? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Investigation Discovery/YouTube]