Cory Monteith's Glee Co-Stars Wish They Would Have Praised Him More

It’s been nearly 10 years since Cory Monteith‘s tragic death, and his co-stars are still deeply missing him.

On Monday’s episode of Glee alums Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale‘s podcast And That’s What You REALLY Missed, they reflected on Cory’s impressive acting abilities while discussing the season 1 finale. Kevin, who played Artie Abrams, began:

“This whole episode, I was just floored by Cory. He’s so good.”

Jenna, AKA Tina Cohen-Chang, agreed, saying he’s “so good, it’s ridiculous.” She also went on to say both Cory and Lea Michele sounded “excellent” in their rendition of Journey‘s Faithfully, with Kevin noting it was “such a good version of the song.”

Related: Lea Michele Says Her Glee Co-Star Criticism Has Been ‘Eye-Opening’

You can hear it (below):

Sadly, things took a somber turn as Kevin admitted the cast didn’t give Cory enough flowers while they still had the chance, he expressed:

“We’re talking about this but what pisses me off is like he was such a good actor and I don’t think we necessarily told him that enough and like, the things we miss out [on] getting to see him do because he’s so good.”

Oof. It’s always tough to look back and have regrets, especially considering Cory’s sudden death. The actor played leading man Finn Hudson on the popular musical comedy until he died of a drug overdose at 31 on July 13, 2013.

In November, Glee creator Ryan Murphy reflected on how tragic it was to continue making the show after this devastating loss. Appearing on the podcast, he recalled filming the show’s tribute episode, “The Quarterback,” just one month after Cory’s death. If he could redo things today, the series would have “stopped for a very long time and probably not come back,” he explained:

“Now if this had happened, I would be like, ‘That’s the end.’ Because you can’t really recover from something like that.”

Whoa… That’s saying a lot considering Glee went on complete 29 more episodes, nearly two full seasons.

Related: Glee Alum Kevin McHale Slams The Price Of Glee Docuseries In Scathing

To this day, the screenwriter has only seen the episode once. Cory’s on-screen love interest and IRL girlfriend at the time of his death, Lea, also struggled with the episode. In July, she told the audience during An Evening With Lea Michele: Life in Music:

“I got to sing this song [Bob Dylan‘s Make You Feel My Love]. I remember filming it. It was really hard. It’s really hard. We would film it and then I would run off, and then I would come back. And it was wild and hard. But we healed together. And this song helped.”

She also revealed she has never and will never watch the episode:

“It’s the only one I’ve not seen. Because I think if I don’t watch it, it just kind of feels like Finn is still there.”

We cannot imagine how tough it must have been to film such an emotional episode so soon after the tragedy. Just heartbreaking. And we totally understand what Kevin was saying, how we wish we could’ve seen so much more from Cory.

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN/MEGA]