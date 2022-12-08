‘Curse’?! First Trailer For The Price Of Glee Examines Famous Deaths Of Cast Members -- WATCH!

Three late Glee stars are the subject of an all-new trailer re-examining the “curse” of death surrounding the show.

Investigation Discovery dropped its first trailer for The Price of Glee Thursday, and boy, it’s got us feeling all sorts of eerie. The first-look announced:

“In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee. By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead.”

This is of course in reference to Cory Monteith, who died at 31 in 2013 from a drug overdose, Mark Salling, who died by suicide at 35 in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, and Naya Rivera, who died at 33 in 2020 after saving her son from drowning.

One interview subject cryptically noted:

“The bigger the show went, the smaller their worlds become.”

Naya’s father, who can be seen in one shot overlooking Lake Piru, where the actress tragically lost her life, then chimed in:

“I knew that was the top of the mountain for Naya. For your kid. It was just surreal.”

Another interviewee added:

“I don’t want to say the ‘C-word,’ the curse word, but that’s where your mind goes.”

See the full trailer (below):

The musical dramedy debuted in 2009 from creator Ryan Murphy and Fox network, and made a lasting impression on pop culture.

Will you be tuning into the three-part docuseries, airing January 16 on Investigation Discovery?

[Images via Investigation Discovery/YouTube & Avalon/FayesVision/WENN]