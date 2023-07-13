Lea Michele Speaks To Cory Monteith On 10-Year Anniversary Of His Death: 'Miss You Big Guy'

Lea Michele is remembering Cory Monteith on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

On Thursday morning, the Funny Girl star took a moment to reflect on the impact her late love and Glee co-star had on her life 10 whole years after he tragically passed away. We can’t believe it’s been so long… And neither can Lea!

She candidly opened her sweet Instagram note in disbelief it’s already been a decade since the 2013 tragedy:

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time.”

She continued, promising to keep her memories with the star close to her heart:

“I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you [brought to] us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together.”

So, so sad. Seriously, how has it already been 10 years?

The “Taylor” Lea referenced in her post was late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who sadly died in 2022 at age 50 while on tour with the band in Colombia.

Monteith was tragically found dead at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada after consuming a deadly mix of heroin and alcohol in 2013. He was just 31 years old. The news came as a shock to the world, as the star was at the height of his Glee success. At the time, his representative confirmed Cory’s death in a regretful statement:

“We are so saddened to confirm that the reports on the death of Cory Monteith are accurate. We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss.”

Lea and Cory, who played Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson on the hit Fox show, began dating in 2012, and continued their relationship up until the late actor’s passing.

In 2014, she opened up to Glamour UK about the plans the two shared prior to his death:

“We talked about a lot of things. We talked about children and what we would look like when we grew old, and who would be fat and how we would stay thin. We talked about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do. We were done. We were it.”

How devastating.

The, in 2016, Lea commemorated her late love with a tattoo of his character’s football jersey number. She wrote at the time:

“For my Quarterback … #5”

Three years after that in 2019, she added more ink in memory of Cory, simply inscribing “Finn” on her upper thigh in honor of his on-screen character:

Our hearts are with Lea, the entire Glee cast, and Cory’s family, friends, and fans during what’s surely an unreal and painful time.

