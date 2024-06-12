Justin Bieber Distances Himself From Diddy Abuse Lawsuits By FIRING Business Manager!

Justin Bieber is seemingly doing whatever it takes to distance himself from the legal drama involving Diddy right now — even if it means firing his business manager!

For those who don’t know, the 30-year-old singer has worked with Lou Taylor and Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group since late 2022 when he paused and later canceled the Justice World Tour due to his struggles with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. He teamed up with them for his companies Bieber Time Touring LLC, Justin Bieber Brands LLC, and Bieber Time Merchandise.

He didn’t seem bothered by Taylor being accused of having a hand in Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship. But this latest legal drama?? Yeah, that’s a horse of a different color. Two years later, Dailymail.com reports that Justin dropped Lou last month! And it’s all because of the Diddy scandal!

Here’s the deal. Tri Star employee Robin Greenhill, who previously worked as Britney’s assistant, was named in a bombshell lawsuit against the disgraced rapper earlier this year. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ claimed Robin worked as an accountant for Diddy and oversaw the monthly payments to sex workers that allegedly included City Girls rapper Yung Miami, model Jade Ramey, and 50 Cent’s baby momma and ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy. Rodney also accused Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him in the suit.

All three women denied the allegations. Diddy also denied the accusations, calling Rodney a “liar.” But as we all know, the music mogul was hit with more disturbing claims by multiple women. For instance, Cassie Ventura accused him of abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking in a now-settled suit. A video of Diddy brutally attacking her in a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016 surfaced last month, backing claims she’d previously made. Amid all the lawsuits, he’s reportedly also being investigated for guns, drugs, and sex trafficking by Homeland Security, who raided two of his homes in March.

When you add in those creepy resurfaced incidents with Diddy, you can see why Justin wants to put as much space as possible between him and the record producer right now! Creating that distance all starts with getting rid of Taylor and Tri Star and hiring… Johnny Depp’s business manager, Edward White. An insider told Dailymail.com on Tuesday:

“Justin’s split with Lou was not amicable. He fired her. People generally stay with their accountant for ages and Justin was only with Tri Star for two years. This happened in May, after the Diddy raid. Justin’s financial affairs are now being handled by his new accountant/business manager, Edward White.”

Can you blame him for not wanting to be associated with anything involving the legal ordeal?! We guess the Depp stuff is all in the past already so doesn’t bother him?

