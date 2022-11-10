Dixie D’Amelio & Noah Beck Have Split After 2 Years -- See What He Had To Say!

Sad news, TikTok fans — Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have officially split.

After more than two years together, the social media stars have decided to go their separate ways… It was Noah who broke the news to the public this week. In an article published Wednesday, a publicist for the Put a Sock In It podcast co-host informed the New York Times:

“We can confirm that the pair are no longer together, but remain close friends.”

While no specifics were given regarding when exactly the breakup happened, or what led to it, the 21-year-old spoke highly of his ex, telling the outlet:

“[Dixie] is the most grounding person to me, and I love her to death. It’s funny because she’s got this dry sense of humor that plays off my golden retriever energy.”

Aww, so sad! But hey, if they can manage to keep it friendly, then more power to ‘em!

The breakup was previously hinted at during a September 28 episode of The D’Amelio Show, where the 21-year-old revealed to her parents:

“We’re not really talking right now.”

As of now, Dixie has not made any official statements following the split. We wish the best of luck to both of them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]