Selena Gomez Shares Cozy Benny Blanco Couple Pic & Disables Instagram Comments Amid Bieber Baby News!

Selena Gomez wants to let everyone know she’s quite content with her life amid the baby Bieber news, thank you very much. Especially since Benny Blanco is by her side now!

The actress took to Instagram Stories to share several videos and pictures on Thursday, primarily promoting her new show Selena + Restaurant. But in between all the promo posts, she included a black and white photo of herself holding hands with her music producer boyfriend while cuddled up in a blanket together. Take a look (below):

So cozy and intimate, right?

She later shared a group shot with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, Steven Spielberg, Judd Apatow, Eugene Levy, and more. But Benny was center stage on that one, too! Check it out (below):

Just couple stuff, nothing to do with anything else… right? Well…

Given both posts came shortly after the news of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber expecting his first child with Hailey Bieber, we can’t help but think Selena did this on purpose! You know, to show she’s unbothered by the baby news and happy with her guy. Because fans immediately dragged her into the conversation regarding the baby news — posting memes and commentary online about her state of mind following the announcement! See a few X (Twitter) posts (below):

“selena gomez going on her 100th social media break after seeing hailey and justin are expected to have a child” “Someone check in on Selena gomez” “Not Selena Gomez trending because Justin and Haley are having a baby “

Selena Gomez after find out Hailey bieber is pregnant with justin pic.twitter.com/fWcfFB0dxc — Blondie ✨ (@Hannahh260) May 9, 2024

Yeesh! But if you plan to ask her or share your thoughts about the announcement in her Instagram comments, forget it! Why? That feature is disabled at this time! The Fetish artist told Today a week before the pregnancy reveal she now only allows her friends to comment on her posts, saying:

“I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends. So I think I’ve created boundaries to help me. Obviously people fussed about it. They fuss about everything. I felt empowered by doing that, by saying, ‘This is just for me.’”

Talk about perfect timing for Selena! This means she won’t see endless messages about Justin and Hailey — at least on Instagram! Good for her!

She hasn’t publicly commented on their baby announcement. And based on these social media moves, no one should plan on her speaking out about it anytime soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

